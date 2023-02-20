'Give my best when I'm given space,' says actor, director and writer Harsh Gupta

What inspired you to choose film line for a career?

I love storytelling. When I was a kid, my grandparents used to read me story books like Panchatantra and Vikram Betaal. I read the Ramayana as well as Enid Blyton books before I hit 10 and thus my imagination started to grow. I went on to read more stories as I grew and wanted to tell my own.

You are keen on doing theatre and short films. Why?

Both formats give the freedom to an artiste to grow. I give my best when I am given space to create my work. Luckily, with short films and theatre, critical success comes over commercial success.

Out of all the projects you worked in, which one is the closest to your heart and why?

I feel all my projects are very close to my heart. But if I have to pick one, then my first film, Thoughts, will always be special. It gave me the confidence as a filmmaker.

Tell us about your new short film that is about violence against women.

It is a dance film, which talks about violence and difficulties women have to go through. I talked to several women to gather their experiences and put them together as a concept. This story came to me when I was going through a difficult phase in my life. I was seeking answers to certain questions and felt really helpless. I was brainstorming and the protagonist was born from that helplessness.

What role do you play in that short film?

Apart from directing this film, I play a patriarchal male, who doesn’t care much about his female friends.

If you have to choose between acting and direction, what would be your pick?

I often ask myself this question. My first love is definitely acting but direction has given me immense joy and freedom. If still asked to choose, I’d go for acting, because that’s where I feel the happiest and fulfilling.

How did it feel winning the Best Actor award for Miles Apart at Lee Strasberg Film Festival?

It’s one thing to win an award at a film festival but it’s another to win at a place where I have seen the greatest actors perform in person. I was on a flight to Dubai, when I won and I didn’t believe it, not until I saw the list of winners. I was happy that I could add an Indian name to the Lee Strasberg institute board as a recognised actor alongside all-time greats like Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro.

What inspires you to improve your skills?

When I came to study world cinema, I realised Indian cinema is highly associated with commercialism, music and dance. A lot of people do not see our industry as a serious one but we have made some amazing films over the years in different cultures and languages. I aim to be the first Indian actor/director to win an academy award.

You are a restaurateur. What made you enter food business?

I was forced to sit at home when the entire world was struck by the pandemic. I was locked in my room binge watching shows and films for days waiting for the pandemic to pass. At that point, I called an architect friend of mine and we began discussing about a conceptual restaurant inspired by my favourite series Breaking Bad. Thus, Breakin Brew happened. I currently run two restaurants of this brand and opening a third one soon.

What are your upcoming projects?

I am currently writing about an Indian immigrant in America and the cultural challenges he faces. I am also editing an Indie film dealing with human rights.