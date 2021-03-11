Akshay Kumar issues apology and steps down as the brand ambassador of tobacco farm

Akshay Kumar was recently seen in an advertisement of elaichi for a brand that also makes tobacco. He received backslash and was trolled for endorsing a tobacco brand. The actor has now issued an apology and has pledged to donate his endorsement fee in charity. Taking to Twitter, Akshay wrote, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi.”

#akshay kumar #tobacco