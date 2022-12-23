'I put myself above all'

Tell us about your background.

I’m from Gwalior. My father is a retired policeman and my mom is a housewife. In 2009, I started working with Doordarshan in Bhopal. In 2015, I got a break in Beintehaa. I shifted to Mumbai.

How do you plan to pursue singing?

I have a God-gifted voice but earlier, I was not confident enough to sing professionally. I am training in classical music and now I feel I am ready.

What is your next series Incomplete Mission all about?

Incomplete Mission is a Hollywood-based web show, which also stars Amit Soni as my co-actor. I’m playing an undercover agent in this show.

How was the experience of working in the show?

My experience of working in that web show has been insightful. Also, it was quite enthralling and challenging to play an undercover agent. It was something new for me because I got to do action scenes.

How difficult was it to start working after a break of three years?

My break-up pushed me into a three-year hiatus as I was unable to accept it. I was depressed, gained weight, and lacked confidence and motivation. I started again from scratch. I’m rebuilding my career.

How do you deal with rejections?

Many people go into depression due to rejection and choose the wrong path. I also faced it and was on the verge of giving up. I had lost faith in myself but I have grown much stronger now.

What lesson did you learn from your past relationship?

I have learnt a lesson to put myself above all and not derive happiness only from that one person. I spent time with my family and they were very supportive. They helped me come out of that phase. I worked on myself to become a better version.

What is your future aspiration in terms of singing and acting?

From March onwards, I have singing projects lined up along with live shows. I’m also looking forward to do music albums where I can act and sing.

What are your goals for 2023?

It will bring out a new version of me. I’m positive as I have many things lined up on the work front. Also, I have started my own business which will kick-start next year.