'I surely want to do Bollywood,' says Teen Miss World 2023 Arsheen Namdar

After working in popular TV shows, what made you take part in a beauty pageant?

I had been preparing myself for beauty pageants for the last two years. I saw this beauty pageant ad and decided to participate. I was sent to Vietnam to represent India, and I came back to India with the crown.

How was the experience?

Internationally, as an Indian, you are always considered an underdog; the same happened to me. My fellow contestants thought of themselves as much more superior than me. My whole and sole focus was on my performance and winning the crown.

You are just 15 years old. How do you balance work and school?

I am balancing both work and study. I make sure that my studies are not getting affected by my work.

What are your upcoming projects?

There are many exciting projects that I signed before entering the pageant, shooting for which will start after my board exams. But now that I’ve won the crown, I’m expecting a slew of good projects to come my way.

Share any interesting fan experience.

The most interesting fan experience was when a fan had my face permanently tattooed on his chest (in India). In Vietnam, while travelling with the fellow contestants, we happened to visit a restaurant, and the owner (an old lady) looked at me, spoke something in Vietnamese, and gave me a gift. She hugged me too.

Who is your inspiration in acting, and why?

My mom and dad (Anuradha and Aliraza Namdar) are brilliant actors. I have learnt acting right from my mother’s womb.

What does success mean to you?

Success for me is the feeling of satisfaction that comes from achieving your goal with hard work, passion and drive.

Are you open to doing OTT?

I would love to work on OTT. What I like about the digital platform is that it offers a variety of content.

Are you aspiring for a Bollywood career? Who is your role model in Bollywood?

I surely want to do Bollywood films. Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are my role models.