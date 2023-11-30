Actress Jasmin Bhasin, known for her work in Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak and Ladies & Gentlemen, recently opened up on her work-life balance. Jasmine, who kicked off her journey in Punjabi films with Honeymoon, is back from a whirlwind shoot in London for her upcoming movie Carry On Jattiye. Balancing personal and work life is a trick that Jasmine has mastered. “I take it one day at a time and stay practical. I keep my circle small with very few close people around me,” she said.
When asked about her London shooting experience, the actress shared: “It was fantastic to shoot for the film in London. The weather was pleasant. I have a strong lead role and I’m sure my audiences would love it. I’m picky about the projects I choose, but ‘Carry On Jattiye’ felt like the perfect fit. I’m all in for more Punjabi films,” said former Bigg Boss 14 contestant.
As for OTT, Jasmine said: “I’m totally up for OTT projects and even TV if the role is interesting. To me, every medium is cool, as long as the role challenges me.”
After a tough day on set, the actress finds peace and love with her three pets. “My pets are like a big bundle of love and calmness.
