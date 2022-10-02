I want to be part of the process behind the camera, says Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actress and mum-to-be Alia Bhatt, who made her debut as a producer with Darlings, said she will set out goals with shows, movies or podcasts to create content that connects with the audience and that she wanted to be a part of the process behind the camera.
Alia said: “It seemed to be financially the right thing to do. I wouldn’t want to load the production and wanted to take a back-end perspective. That led me to realise how interested I am behind the camera. Ten years into this industry, I made my first movie, Darlings. The experience has been so substantial that it has strengthened my motto to continuously grow.”
Talking about the salient features she looks for to collaborate with a brand, Alia said: “It’s the brand value that has to make sense and match my purpose. At the end of the day, I won’t wear an outfit that goes against my personality. Every collaboration boils down to a two-way relationship.” — IANS
