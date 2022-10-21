'I want to do good projects,' says Subuhii Joshii, who is seen in Bigg Buz

We haven’t seen you on television since long. What’s keeping you busy?

My last TV project was Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai on Sony TV and after that I didn’t do television shows for a long time. I’ve done some projects on the web. So, web kept me busy.

Any particular reason for not taking up a daily show?

It was my conscious decision not to do a daily soap. I feel it becomes stereotypical and you get typecast with the character. So, I wanted to take a break and also physically it was very draining.

You’re doing Big Buzz, which also has Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah. How’s the experience?

I’ve worked with Krushna earlier also in Comedy Classes and working with him is always great. Krushna will always be the first one among all to applaud or appreciate. Even Kashmera is fun. She’s very helpful and motivating.

What do you have to say about the current season of Big Boss as Bigg Buzz is based on that?

It’s too early to say anything about this season because it’s just been a week. But the week hasn’t been all that great and I think even the contestants are not that happening, or maybe this is my perception. They haven’t done anything yet, except for fighting over stupid things.

What do you have to say about Salman Khan as the host?

There’s nobody in this entire world who can do a better job than Salman Khan. Nobody can be better than him or there’s no one who can replace him ever.

You’ve been offered Bigg Boss. Why didn’t you take it up?

I was offered Bigg Boss twice but I didn’t accept because things didn’t work out. But hopefully if I get an offer next year, I would love to do it.

What are your career goals now?

To be very honest I am ambitious but not a person who enters television thinking I’ll get into movies. I’ll do whatever I love doing. I am also a DJ. My goal is to do good projects.