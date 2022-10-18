'I want to work on music therapy,' says singer Shruti Pathak, who is in news for her new Punjabi single Haaniya

What’s the story behind the song Haaniya?

The song happened during a road trip to Punjab. This is my first Punjabi single. I used to take voice notes during my road trip and store everything. Later, I sat down and created the song.

How was the experience of riding a bike in the song?

It was a different experience. We wanted to use Punjab’s landscape for the song and biking in midst of that was an ideal setup.

How do you see the music video world now?

In the 90s, the music video era was at its peak. We still remember all the videos like Alisha Chinai’s Made In India. I am happy that now makers are coming up with good compositions and music videos.

Did you get time to discover Punjab while shooting?

We completed shooting for this song in five days. After the wrap-up, I explored mouth-watering Punjabi food.

How will you sum up your journey in the industry?

I got many opportunities and worked very hard with passion and dedication. So, no regrets! I am grateful.

Do you intentionally keep yourself away from reality shows?

I have no complaints against anyone, as everyone is doing his/her job. I just feel the essence and core of the show, which is music, is somehow missing in reality shows.

Would you like to act in front of the camera as well?

Not really. While shooting for Haaniya, I realised that acting was a tough job. Music is something which I am very passionate about.

How do you see the competition around you?

I would say yes, there is competition but it’s a healthy one. I do call up my friends and praise the way they have rendered a particular song. Whenever I hear the song Manmarziyan by Shilpa Rao, I always praise her. She sang it beautifully.

What do you have to say about your show, Guzzler?

I wanted to come up with the contemporary version of ghazals. Ghazals with a twist is what I call it. I have always been inclined towards classical music. Because of my father, quite early in my life I used to listen to Begum Akhtar, Ghulam Ali and Jagjit Singh.

After Covid, this year we have celebrated Navratri with fervour. How was your experience?

I missed the fun so much during the Covid time. And this year I enjoyed a lot, the whole energy was at a different level. I have not performed with such great energy for quite some time now.

What is that one dream which you want to fulfil now?

There are many and I do believe in talking about it. I want to compose a lot. I want to do something on music therapy as I am a graduate in psychology. In India music therapy is not so popular. I have a plan and will work on it.