'I was born to dance,' says actress Sudha Chandran

Sudha Chandran took a break to do films in the South, but the actress is back on TV as Seema in Naagin 6. Here’s a candid chat

How’s it working with Ekta Kapoor?

I have given hits with Ekta and her team. When people thought Sudha Chandran was just one-film wonder, Ekta Kapoor offered me Kaahin Kissii Roz as she believed in me. I can never forget that. It’s almost around 20-25 years since I played that part but I’m still basking in the glory.

Tell us more about your role.

I’m playing Seema, who is the hero’s mother. Though she comes across as an arrogant person, Seema is a positive character. She is the woman who runs the house. She is a victim of domestic violence.

From Ramola Sikand in Kaahin Kissii Roz to Seema of Naagin 6, which character has been closest to your heart?

Ramola Sikand got me noticed on TV. It was the turning point for me. Then I played Yamini in Naagin 1 which became quite popular. And now Seema in Naagin 6. It’s difficult to pick one as all are close to my heart.

Tell us about your projects in the South.

In South, currently I’m working on a project where I’m playing the character of Vagdevi, an educationist. I feel really happy to play it.

What kind of role excites you?

I enjoy playing characters that bring out my acting abilities. I’ve not restricted myself to just one genre of acting. I’ve moved on from negative to positive to comedy.

If not an actor, what would you be?

I am into dancing, singing and acting. So, I don’t even want to think what I’d have been if not an actor. I was born to dance, act and entertain.

What are your career goals?

I want to be successful in whatever I do.

How active are you on social media?

I belong to an era when there was no social media. On social media there is a lot of wrong information, the reason why I still enjoy reading a newspaper.

How tough is it to keep it real on social media?

If you’re real within, you’re also real on social media. Nothing fake would work in the long run. 

