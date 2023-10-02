 IBD 3 winner Samarpan Lama would love to choreograph Siddharth Malhotra, Tom Holland : The Tribune India

  IBD 3 winner Samarpan Lama would love to choreograph Siddharth Malhotra, Tom Holland

IBD 3 winner Samarpan Lama would love to choreograph Siddharth Malhotra, Tom Holland

IBD 3 winner Samarpan Lama would love to choreograph Siddharth Malhotra, Tom Holland


IANS

Samarpan Lama from Pune, who has won the coveted trophy of the reality show India’s Best Dancer Season 3 opened up about his journey, sharing how he was not initially that passionate for dancing, and revealed whom he wants to choreograph in future.

Samarpan bagged the trophy, and took home the prize money of Rs 15 lakh.

Samarpan’s choreographer Bhawna Khanduja was awarded a cheque of Rs 5 lakh. The young boy from Pune performed on the song Bas Ek Pal and a mash-up in the grand finale.

The show was hosted by Jay Bhanushali. Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis were the judges. The top five finalists were — Shivanshu Soni, Vipul Kandpal, Aniket Chauhan, Anjali Mamgai, and Samarpan.

Samarpan defeated Anjali to win the coveted title. Calling his journey “unstoppable”, Samarpan said, “I had started dancing suddenly, and my journey did not stop since then… When I auditioned for the show I got compliments from Geeta ma’am and Terence sir. Then my journey became unstoppable. Every celebrity, who used to come on the show used to praise me.”

On when he decided to become a dancer, Samarpan shared, “I was not that passionate about dancing. But there were some financial problems in the family, and then I realised the importance of money.”

The young lad said that he would love to choreograph Siddharth Malhotra and Tom Holland. If he ever felt demotivated during the course of the show? Samarpan said, “Yes. At some point of time my performances were not going well. I felt that I would would be eliminated. But fortunately I didn’t lose any battle.”

Where does he see himself in the next five years? Samarpan said, “I see myself representing internationally. I want to do other reality shows, like Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.”

The finale episode was graced by Govinda, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

