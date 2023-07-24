Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari spotted together; sparks dating rumours

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari sparked dating rumours after they were spotted leaving a movie theatre at Juhu. Shutterbugs on Saturday night spotted Palak and Ibrahim leaving together after a speculated movie date in Juhu. The pictures and videos of the two are doing the rounds on the Internet.
Palak looked uber cool as she donned a black crop top, black bottoms and an oversized matching jacket. Ibrahim opted for a casual look as he donned a white t-shirt with a black shirt and black trousers. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ibrahim assisted director Karan Johar in his upcoming romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
Palak, on the other hand, has made a name for herself after featuring opposite Harrdy Sandhu in Bijlee Bijlee song. She debuted in Bollywood in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
