If your birthday is on April 24

Madan Gupta Spatu

Domestic life will be a mixed bag involving both joyful as well as sad moments. But don’t stress out, and try to handle the situation in a peaceful manner. Don’t be too overbearing with your partner. If there is a misunderstanding, try to resolve it in a peaceful manner. The stars suggest that you are open to giving rather than receiving. If you are still looking for a partner, you’ll have an excellent opportunity to start a relationship, possibly with someone you considered a friend. Your ownership of a property will be questioned after July and you will have to fight tooth and nail to retain it. If you can let go of it, you will be better off in the long run.

Positive colours: White, green & blue

Select days: Friday, Thursday & Tuesday

Favourable numbers: 5 & 6

Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald

Charity on birthday: Donate flour & gur.

You share your birthday with Varun Dhawan (April 24, 1987, Mumbai), who started his acting career in the film, Student of the Year. Born to the film director David Dhawan, he studied business management from the Nottingham. He will shine in the entertainment world in 2023.