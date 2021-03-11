If your birthday is on April 29

Madan Gupta Spatu
Born on April 29, with the moon and Venus ruling your zodiac sign, your personality is defined by a determined and stable nature. Few can match your strong willpower and determination. A new era begins and a new direction for some aspects of your life commences today. Love and relationships will take a positive turn. If single, you can find your life partner through a social link. This year is great for taking competitive tests, and if you put in a lot of hard work, you will get the grades and ranks you want. There will be several ups and downs in career, and you will have to work hard to overcome challenges. Towards the end of the year, there will be numerous opportunities and offers to enrich your life.
Positive colours: White, blue & pink
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4, 2 &7
Gems recommended: Pearl & opel
Charity on birthday: Donate rice & milk.
You share your birthday with Deepika Chikhalia (April 29, 1965, Mumbai), who rose to fame after playing Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s hit television series Ramayan. She joined politics later.
