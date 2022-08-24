If your birthday is on August 24

Madan Gupta Spatu

You will have to go through several ups and downs this year. Your financial position will be weak in the beginning of the year, but luck will be on your side on the later half, due to which there will be an improvement in your conditions. Those who are in love will attain desired results this year. December will prove to be challenging. Emotions will run high. Your behaviour will confuse people around you. Frustration will grip you as you seek immediate results. Don’t let your family members decide what you should or should not do. Travel will be beneficial but expensive. You will enjoy good health. Part of working smart is choosing your battles right and the stars say now’s not the time.

Positive colours: White, blue & green.

Select days: Friday, Thursday & Tuesday.

Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9.

Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald.

Charity on birthday: Donate green sweet saunf.

You share your birthday with Aditi Dev Sharma (August 24, 1983, Amritsar), who appeared in Punjabi Film Angrej opposite Amrinder Gill. She has acted in TV serials and commercials. Number six (Venus), which is her prime planet, assures her success in the entertainment world.