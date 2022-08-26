If your birthday is on August 26

Madan Gupta Spatu

Your need to spend money will create a problem for you. You need to get your finances in order. Students must be careful as the time is not favourable. A gap in studies will appear despite best efforts. Don’t plan to go abroad this year. Excellent time to turn a new leaf where your health is concerned. Persons, who are suffering from digestive/gastric problems, are likely to find a remedy.

Exciting opportunities are on the cards. So, keep your eyes open and take in everything around you. Get ready for fun. Milestone celebrations like weddings and births will keep you busy.

Positive colours: Black & brown

Select days: Sunday & Tuesday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 8

Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald

Charity on birthday: Donate white sweets or kheer.

You share your birthday with Neeru Bajwa (August 26, Vancouver), who started her career with TV shows. She has acted in films like Dil Apna Punjabi, Assa Nu Maan Watna Da, Heer Raanjha and Munde UK De. Owing to her prime number eight and Venus, she will retain her popularity in films.