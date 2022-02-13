If your birthday is on February 13

Madan Gupta Spatu
As number 13, you seek information and ideas in many forms. You love to learn by reading, listening, watching, and experiencing. Your teaching or sharing style is unique. Those who are in the entertainment industry or politics will find opportunities in their respective field. This will be an action-packed period from the start to finish. Your financial position will improve and that would help you expand your present business or branch out into a new line. If you are employed, your service conditions will be good. Avoid putting on an air of superiority as this could make you unpopular with your colleagues. There is a chance of romantic involvement.
Positive colours: Blue & grey
Select days: Saturday
Favourable numbers: 2, 4 & 8
Gems recommended: Gomed & cats eye
Charity on birthday: Donate copper vessels.
You share your birthday with Rashami Desai (February 13, 1986), who made her acting debut in Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke. She made her television debut with Ravan. She rose to prominence with her portrayal of Tapasya Rathore in Uttaran. She has a promising career ahead.
