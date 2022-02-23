If your birthday is on February 23

Madan Gupta Spatu

The combination of two and three makes you a deep thinker. Career should be your top priority. You’ve got loads of planetary support but be careful not to bite more than you can chew. You are going to turn the card of success in your favour in all walks of your life, but take good care of your health. You can get promoted to a higher level at your workplace. Relationship with all the members of the family will get stronger. You need to take extreme care in handling affairs at home and matters related to your love life. Before starting anything new in your career, it will be good for you to analyse all the pros and cons.

Positive colours: Green & turquoise

Select days: Wednesday & Friday

Favourable numbers: 5 & 6

Gems recommended: Emerald & tourmaline

Charity on birthday: Donate medicinal plants

You share your birthday with Karan Singh Grover (February 23, 1982, New Delhi), who is known for his work in television series such as Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai. He is married to Bipasha Basu. Karan has also starred in the films Alone and Hate Story 3.