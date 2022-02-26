If your birthday is on February 26

Madan Gupta Spatu
The planet Saturn and the number eight has given you enormous talent and imagination. You will achieve great success in business or your profession. You will the take right steps to move forward in your career. Your decisions will create new opportunities. Your seniors will appreciate your hard work and creative ideas. But don’t let the appreciation get to your head. Important projects will come to fruition and you can reap their rewards. You will certainly be more accountable for what you have and haven’t done. Financially, a beneficial phase is on the cards; so, consolidate your monetary position. As the luck will not favour you much, you will have to totally rely on your efforts to achieve success.
Positive colours: Black & chocolate
Select days: Sunday & Tuesday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4 &8
Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald
Charity on birthday: Donate blankets
You share your birthday with Pankaj Kapoor (February 26, 1961, Ludhiana), who first came to limelight with the television show Karamchand. He has appeared in several television serials and films since then. Pankaj is the recipient of many awards, including three Filmfare Awards and three National Awards.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister
Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...
First Air India evacuation flight with 219 Indians lands at Mumbai airport
Second evacuation flight expected to return to Delhi airport...
First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory
India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...
India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine
The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...
Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi
PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...