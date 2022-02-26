If your birthday is on February 26

Madan Gupta Spatu

The planet Saturn and the number eight has given you enormous talent and imagination. You will achieve great success in business or your profession. You will the take right steps to move forward in your career. Your decisions will create new opportunities. Your seniors will appreciate your hard work and creative ideas. But don’t let the appreciation get to your head. Important projects will come to fruition and you can reap their rewards. You will certainly be more accountable for what you have and haven’t done. Financially, a beneficial phase is on the cards; so, consolidate your monetary position. As the luck will not favour you much, you will have to totally rely on your efforts to achieve success.

Positive colours: Black & chocolate

Select days: Sunday & Tuesday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 &8

Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald

Charity on birthday: Donate blankets

You share your birthday with Pankaj Kapoor (February 26, 1961, Ludhiana), who first came to limelight with the television show Karamchand. He has appeared in several television serials and films since then. Pankaj is the recipient of many awards, including three Filmfare Awards and three National Awards.