Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on May 13
You have a quick, keen mind with educational and literary interests. You are not always logical but are very alert and argumentative. This is a time for happiness and optimism. Good things will come easily. You can expect good relations with everyone. Your interest in activities is likely to increase. You can increase your wealth by investing in business projects. Focusing on matters closer to home, you will begin to feel you are regaining contact with yourself that has suffered neglect and needs encouragement. Family and personal life will go through ups and downs. Those who are single will find their partner. Year 2022-23 is very good for students. Your health will remain good throughout the year.
Positive colours: Blue & grey
Select days: Saturday
Favourable numbers: 2, 4 & 8
Gems recommended: Gomed & fluorite
Charity on birthday: Donate ice-cream.
You share your birthday with Sunny Leone (May 13, 1981), who is a Bollywood actor. Sunny is definitely looking at a sunnier future in B-town owing to a fantastic Venus and the combination of 1 and 4.
