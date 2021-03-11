If your birthday is on May 21

Madan Gupta Spatu
You will find it easier to develop beneficial health routines from the mid to the end of the coming year. Keeping your weight stable will be a major challenge this year, but you should stay disciplined. Your career will be much better than the last few years. All you need to know now is that you are in the right place and everything is happening to help you! You will witness salary increments that will enable you to improve your financial status tremendously. You will be financially stable all the year. If in politics or contesting any election or supporting any politician, you will benefit. Married couples will face some troubles initially, but after March there will be understanding and harmony in their lives.
Positive colours: Golden & red
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7
Gems recommended: Red coral & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate food
You share your birthday with Aditya Chopra (May 21, 1971, Mumbai), who is a filmmaker known for movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Befikre. He is also the current chairman of India’s multi-national film, media, and entertainment conglomerate Yash Raj Films (YRF).
