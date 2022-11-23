If your birthday is on November 23

Madan Gupta Spatu
You are talented and versatile, very good at presenting ideas. People often tend to misread your actions, hence you will feel lonely at times. You are also liable to be drawn into a legal suit. As you will find it very difficult to get justice even if you are innocent, you should avoid partnerships and litigations. You can invest in the stock market and real estate. You will build a new house or renovate an old one. Smart work will get you recognition in your professional life. Avoid any kind of conflict with your seniors or higher authorities. Be careful while taking any big decision. Students should expect good results, but competition will be high.
Positive colours: Green & blue
Select days: Wednesday & Friday
Favourable numbers: 3, 5 & 9
Gems recommended: Emerald & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate clothes
You share your birthday with Miley Cyrus (November 23, 1992), who is an American singer, songwriter and actress. After becoming a child television star, playing the title character in the hit Disney series Hannah Montana, she went on to become an singing sensation with hit songs such as Party in the U.S.A. and Wrecking Ball.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Day after Satyender Jain claims 28kg weight loss, new video shows Delhi minister enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Jail sources say Jain has gained 8 kg while in jail, contrar...
Aaftab Poonawala's lie detector test likely to be held today
A pre-medical session to gain preliminary information as wel...
Following argument, 25-year-old Delhi man kills father, mother, sister and grandmother
Accused Keshav has been arrested