If your birthday is on November 23

Madan Gupta Spatu

You are talented and versatile, very good at presenting ideas. People often tend to misread your actions, hence you will feel lonely at times. You are also liable to be drawn into a legal suit. As you will find it very difficult to get justice even if you are innocent, you should avoid partnerships and litigations. You can invest in the stock market and real estate. You will build a new house or renovate an old one. Smart work will get you recognition in your professional life. Avoid any kind of conflict with your seniors or higher authorities. Be careful while taking any big decision. Students should expect good results, but competition will be high.

Positive colours: Green & blue

Select days: Wednesday & Friday

Favourable numbers: 3, 5 & 9

Gems recommended: Emerald & ruby

Charity on birthday: Donate clothes

You share your birthday with Miley Cyrus (November 23, 1992), who is an American singer, songwriter and actress. After becoming a child television star, playing the title character in the hit Disney series Hannah Montana, she went on to become an singing sensation with hit songs such as Party in the U.S.A. and Wrecking Ball.