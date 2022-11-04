If your birthday is on November 4

Madan Gupta Spatu

In numerology number four stands for Rahu. If you are well read and a source of information on all topics, you are ruled by number four. January will bring success on travel and personal front. With this, you will achieve stability in life and move on the path of progress. The influence of Jupiter and Saturn will strengthen your destiny. Your interest in religion will increase. Rahu will bring tension in married life. During mid-April to mid-May, the Sun will favour you. As a result, you will win over your opponents and have tremendous success in competitive examinations. Your financial status will improve. You should invest in real estate this year.

Positive colours: Blue & grey

Select days: Saturday

Favourable numbers: 4 & 8

Gems recommended: Sapphire & gomed

Charity on birthday: Gift silver ornament.

You share your birthday with Tabu (Tabassum Hashmi, November 4, 1970), who is the niece of Shabana Azmi. Her notable performances include Chandni Bar, Maachis etc. She was honoured with Padam Shri. The combo of four and six indicates marital discord in life.