If your birthday is on November 9

Madan Dupta Spatu

This will be a testing period in your life. There is a big need to stay optimistic. Harmony and prosperity are expected to prevail in the family. You will try to keep your relatives happy. Employees will be particularly favoured and will be able to display their capacity, thus getting recognition. Education-wise, you will definitely get success. Change is always hard for you to deal with. All you can do is be honest about your feelings. The coming time will be good in respect of your health. You will feel great, both mentally and physically. You should keep your budget in mind as you may end up spending more than your earn. .

Positive colours: Golden & red.

Select days: Monday and Sunday.

Favourable numbers: 3, 6 and 9.

Gems recommended: Pearl & ruby.

Charity on birthday: Donate medicinal plants.

You share the birthday with

Payal Rohatgi (November 9, 1980, Hyderabad), who first appeared in the film Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai? She was a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2008. In 2022, she participated in ALT Balaji’s reality television show Lock Upp and emerged as the runner-up.