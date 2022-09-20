If your birthday is on September 20

Madan Gupta Spatu

Your birth on the 20th September with Virgo as zodiac adds a degree of emotion, sensitivity and intuition to your readings. The energy of number two allows you to make friends easily and quickly. You have a warmhearted nature and emotional understanding that constantly seeks affection. This year you will enjoy your love life. If appearing for competitive exams, you will get positive results. Your life partner will understand your feelings better. Property deals will materialise and bring fabulous gains. It is a perfect year to fix up something exciting and entertaining with friends. A favourable Jupiter will bring you plenty of reasons to feel pleased. Travel is likely. This is the perfect year for negotiations and discussions.

Positive colours: White & pink

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7

Gems recommended: Pearl & opal

Charity on birthday: Donate blood

You share your birthday with Mahesh Bhatt (September 20, 1948, Mumbai), famous Bollywood director. A stand-out film from his earlier period is Saaransh. Bhatt has produced contemporary films such as Jism, Murder and Woh Lamhe. He will remain evergreen in the film industry.