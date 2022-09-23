If your birthday is on September 23

Madan Gupta Spatu
Born on the 23rd of this month, you are a team player. You are talented and versatile, and good at presenting ideas. You crave for change. Don’t count too much on Lady Luck. Those born after 1980 must avoid being malicious or arrogant. Add a little romance to your life, and spend quality time with someone special. You gel well with persons born under these signs—Gemini, Taurus, Virgo, Libra and Aquarius. You will find yourself often drained of energy. Don’t overload yourself with additional work. Take time off and reschedule your appointments. Emotional issues, problems and needs will bog you down early in January.
Positive colours: Green and blue
Select days: Wednesday & Friday
Favourable numbers: 5 & 6
Gems recommended: Onyx & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate kheer.
You share your birthday with Tanuja Mukherjee (September 23, 1943), who is a Bollywood actress and the mother of Kajol and Tanisha. She started her film career with her sister Nutan in the film Hamari Beti (1950) as Baby Tanuja. Her stars don’t support her career any more.
