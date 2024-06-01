Illegal Season 3
JioCinema
The legal drama returns with a new season of this brisk-paced thriller web series. Neha Sharma plays the lead role of Niharika Singh, a visionary lawyer who is struggling to negotiate through the maze of the legal and illegal in the world of jurisprudence, where justice is a word less heard.
Eric
Netflix
A new crime thriller and drama mini-series stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the main lead. The story revolves around a father who is grief-stricken after his nine-year-old son goes missing, only to find a friend in the monster named Eric under his son’s bed.
Die Hart 2
Prime Video
Kevin Hart is back with a new season of the action-packed satire series, after the success of the first one. With a plan to film unscripted and unexpected scenes, Hart, now the world’s biggest action star, leads himself into a blind spot to fall victim to an evil revenge plot.
Dedh Bigha Zameen
Jiocinema
Starring versatile actor Pratik Gandhi and Khushali Kumar, the film is helmed by Pulkit and produced by Shaailesh R Singh. The drama follows a man’s quest to expose corruption after a powerful official seizes his land. Hansal Mehta is the creative director. The movie also features Durgesh Kumar.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Around 10 per cent voting recorded in Punjab till 9 am
Amid tight security arrangements, polling begins at 7 am and...
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 11.64 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 9.30 am
Amid tight security arrangements, voting starts at 7 am and ...
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh records highest voter turnout at 14.35 pc till 9 am
Polling under way for 4 Lok Sabha seats, 6 Assembly by-elect...
‘Meditation is not …’: Kangana says ‘we are soldiers of PM Modi’, exudes confidence in BJP sweeping all 4 seats in Himachal
The seat is currently held by Pratibha Singh
Despite brisk campaign, PM Modi gives strife-hit Manipur a miss
Barring Assam, Tripura, didn’t visit any North East state