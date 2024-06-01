Illegal Season 3

JioCinema

The legal drama returns with a new season of this brisk-paced thriller web series. Neha Sharma plays the lead role of Niharika Singh, a visionary lawyer who is struggling to negotiate through the maze of the legal and illegal in the world of jurisprudence, where justice is a word less heard.

Eric

Netflix

A new crime thriller and drama mini-series stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the main lead. The story revolves around a father who is grief-stricken after his nine-year-old son goes missing, only to find a friend in the monster named Eric under his son’s bed.

Die Hart 2

Prime Video

Kevin Hart is back with a new season of the action-packed satire series, after the success of the first one. With a plan to film unscripted and unexpected scenes, Hart, now the world’s biggest action star, leads himself into a blind spot to fall victim to an evil revenge plot.

Dedh Bigha Zameen

Jiocinema

Starring versatile actor Pratik Gandhi and Khushali Kumar, the film is helmed by Pulkit and produced by Shaailesh R Singh. The drama follows a man’s quest to expose corruption after a powerful official seizes his land. Hansal Mehta is the creative director. The movie also features Durgesh Kumar.