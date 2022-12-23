Kunaal Roy Kapoor plays cop in Zee Theatre's Shadyantra

Kunaal Roy Kapur, who has essayed diverse roles on television and in films like Delhi Belly, Nautanki Saala and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, will play a cop for the first time in Zee Theatre’s teleplay Shadyantra.

He says, “I am usually drawn to dark characters because the stronger a villain is the more heroic the hero appears to be, but in this teleplay, I play a cop. He is not like the usual light-hearted and likeable characters that I often play, and is also an antithesis of the brash, flamboyant policemen you usually see in films.”

The play is woven around a murder that shakes up the world of a young heiress, Natasha, and then enters Mohan Khanna, played by Kapur, to get some answers. Kunaal adds, “The joy of theatre is matchless and it is admirable that Zee Theatre is not only preserving the wealth of Indian stories but is also bringing so many fabulous plays to the audience.” Directed by Ganesh Yadav it will be aired December 25.