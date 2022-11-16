Asmita Sood, who will be seen in Janam Janam Ka Sath, says she is enjoying her journey

What do you think of the title, Janam Janam Ka Sath?

I think the title is apt because it gives an idea what the show is all about, which is about past life. I like the title.

What is the show all about?

The story revolves around three characters—Abheer, Vidhi and Trishala. In the past life they were Bhanumati, Adinath and Saguna.

Share your character details.

I play the antagonist and I will be seen in a negative character for the first time. I am making life difficult for Abheer and Vidhi because I am very possessive about Abheer because we are in a relationship.

Playing a lead means a lot of responsibility. Do you feel the pressure?

Yes, there’s a lot riding on my shoulders. I am, however, not feeling any pressure because I am enjoying my journey.

How much do you relate to your character?

Honestly, I don’t relate to my character because it’s a negative character. But I may have a possessive streak. I guess we all have a little Trishala in us. It may not be that intense but I guess we all are possessive about people we love.

How is your bonding with your costars?

I bond with everyone. I have a great bond with Rakshanda ma’am, Nikki and Gaurav S Bajaj. Gaurav makes special efforts to make everyone comfortable. Nikki is a great person; she’s someone I connect with a lot.

Any interesting BTS moment from the sets?

We have just started shooting and I feel really blessed to have such a great team. Nikki keeps falling but she manages to remain unhurt. That’s fun to watch.

What is the best thing about doing a daily soap?

I think the best thing about doing a soap is that you are touching millions of lives every day.

The competition in the industry is increasing. Your comment.

There’s competition but more than that there are opportunities. There’s web, television, festival films, regional films etc. The boundaries among all the mediums are blurring and that brings opportunities.