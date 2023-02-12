MTV Splitsvilla14 came to an end on February 11 and Soundous Moufakir was declared the winner. Here's a candid chat...

How does it feel to be the winner of Splitsvilla 14?

The feeling is incredible. It’s been one year in India and I participated in Roadies and then won Splitsvilla. This is a proof of my hard work. I am proud of myself.

What’s your takeaway from the show?

I have overcome my fear and also become more confident emotionally and physically. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions. This show taught me a lot about myself - where I am standing, how to draw a line sometimes and, how to speak up.

What were the things that kept you guys together throughout the journey?

Communication, understanding and honesty—these were the main things.

Would you like to do a show like Bigg Boss?

I would love to do a show like Bigg Boss in which my real personality will be visible in front of the cameras 24/7.

We heard you are a big fan of Kangana Ranaut. Tell us about that.

I love her a lot. I have watched all her films. She is an amazing actor. I would love to be a part of the show Lock Upp, which she hosts.

What’s next?

My new song Habibi, which has some great moves. I also have a film called Continuity. I am looking forward to doing commercials and digital work.

Uorfi Javed was a part of Splitsvilla this time. How will you define her role in the show?

She was appointed as the mischief-maker in the show and she did her job so well. She is extremely intelligent.

You are an amazing dancer. So, is Bollywood on wish-list?

Bollywood is my biggest dream. Whatever I am doing now are steps towards that. When it comes to my dancing skills, I know there are more talented dancers than me. I hope dancing can open up many opportunities for me in the film industry.