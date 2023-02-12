MTV Splitsvilla14 came to an end on February 11 and Soundous Moufakir was declared the winner. Here's a candid chat...

How does it feel to be the winner of Splitsvilla 14?
The feeling is incredible. It’s been one year in India and I participated in Roadies and then won Splitsvilla. This is a proof of my hard work. I am proud of myself.
What’s your takeaway from the show?
I have overcome my fear and also become more confident emotionally and physically. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions. This show taught me a lot about myself - where I am standing, how to draw a line sometimes and, how to speak up.
What were the things that kept you guys together throughout the journey?
Communication, understanding and honesty—these were the main things.
Would you like to do a show like Bigg Boss?
I would love to do a show like Bigg Boss in which my real personality will be visible in front of the cameras 24/7.
We heard you are a big fan of Kangana Ranaut. Tell us about that.
I love her a lot. I have watched all her films. She is an amazing actor. I would love to be a part of the show Lock Upp, which she hosts.
What’s next?
My new song Habibi, which has some great moves. I also have a film called Continuity. I am looking forward to doing commercials and digital work.
Uorfi Javed was a part of Splitsvilla this time. How will you define her role in the show?
She was appointed as the mischief-maker in the show and she did her job so well. She is extremely intelligent.
You are an amazing dancer. So, is Bollywood on wish-list?
Bollywood is my biggest dream. Whatever I am doing now are steps towards that. When it comes to my dancing skills, I know there are more talented dancers than me. I hope dancing can open up many opportunities for me in the film industry.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...