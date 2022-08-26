'I'm still struggling,'Khushboo Atre, who plays Pankaj Tripathi's wife in Criminal Justice Season 3

How will you sum up your journey in the industry so far?

I come from a small village called Barwaha in Madhya Pradesh, from a middle-class family. But my parents believed in me and supported me throughout these 10 years of my journey. I have done theatre. It’s very enriching and fulfilling as an actor.

How did you get a role in Criminal Justice franchise?

Through auditions. I never thought I would get selected for this part because I thought they would take someone renowned to play Pankaj ji’s wife. But I’m so glad they gave me a chance.

How will your role shape up in Season 3?

Ratna is the same compassionate, relatable and real person in Season 3. Also, she is now a bit updated version of herself. She knows more and wants to do more.

How was it working with Pankaj Tripathi?

It was beautiful as he is a very simple man and has this childlike innocence in him which I love the most about him. He’s very easy to work with.

What should audiences expect from Season 3?

Season 3 is going to be bigger and better as there are so many characters. I think it will keep you hooked till the end.

You are a voice-over artiste too. Tell us more about that.

I came to know about voice dubbing from my cousin. I have done dubbing for many international projects such as the voice of Emma Stone in Cruella (Hindi). Currently, I’m the voice of Bunty in Chickoo Aur Bunty (Nickelodeon) and voice of Cherry Healey of Inside the Factory (BBC Earth).

Coming from a small town, any struggles or challenges you faced to breakthrough in the industry?

Honestly, I’m still struggling. This is not an easy field and there’s so much competition. And sometimes it feels very chaotic and crowded but one needs to be patient.

What are your hobbies?

I read, watch films and like writing as well. I want to be a filmmaker someday.

What are your other upcoming projects?

I just shot for a film in the UK which will be released next year. Then there are a few short films and there’s one more project but I don’t know when it’s going to start.