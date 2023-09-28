Imtiaz Ali joins Raghu Rai to judge National Geographic India's upcoming photography reality show

IndiGo, in collaboration with National Geographic India, announces nine finalists out of 90,000+ participants for a photography reality show, #nofilter by IndiGo.

Fronted by judges Imtiaz Ali, an acclaimed film director, and Raghu Rai, a celebrated photographer, nine participants will capture the essence of India through their lenses, evoking emotions, and weaving captivating stories with each unfiltered shot.

The show will premiere on September 30 on National Geographic platforms, including television and YouTube.

Imtiaz Ali and Raghu Rai will challenge each one of them to explore the iconic locations of Delhi under specific themes. In each episode, the participants will immerse themselves in the city’s true emotions, turning their lenses towards Old Delhi’s bustling streets, traditional kitchens, women in uniform after work, and the captivating charm and chaos of the bazaars that offer a window into the spirit of the city itself.

