In a conversation with us, the multi-talented actor Shaalien Malhotra talks about Sony SAB’s show Ziddi Dil - Maane Na

The show has completed 150 episodes. How has been the journey so far?

It has been a beautiful experience. This is the maximum number of episodes I’ve ever done in a show in such a short time. My first show was a bi-weekly and we touched 150 in a span of one-and-a-half or two years. The show is really nice and people are giving it a lot of love.

How was the transformation from Karan to Balli?

I think it’s beautiful as an actor to reprise different roles. You feel alive because there’s so much that you are doing. I wanted to give the audience an authentic feel for both the characters and anticipate what Balli’s next move could be. So, I had to introspect as well on how Balli would react to certain situations and how Karan would react to the same.

What preparations did you do to adapt to Balli’s accent and mannerisms?

I’m a Punjabi. Also, the fact that he is more flamboyant gives me as an actor the scope to explore more and eventually deliver more. That is why I always feel that villains are more famous than heroes as characters, because they have more freedom to go crazy.

What is your opinion on the upcoming track?

I think it is a remarkable track, especially because it’s been explored after a long time. I haven’t heard of a double role like this in a while. It is not very commercial or clichéd and that is going to be the main selling point of the track.

Whom do you connect with more, Karan or Balli?

Both are my reflections; I can see both the characters now when I stand in front of a mirror. The day I stop seeing either of them is the day I am being untrue to the actor that I am and the character that I play.

What is your take on doing light-hearted shows on television?

Light-hearted shows are known to capture the audience by enabling one-on-one connection with the characters. It brings alive raw emotions making the show more relatable and enjoyable.

What would you be if not an actor?

Well, I have always wanted to be a part of the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army. I even attempted the NDA exam but unfortunately I did not clear it. Though, I am very happy that acting worked out for me and I am glad to be where I am today.