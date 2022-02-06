Preeti Kochar is in a happy space these days

What made you say yes to this show?

The daily struggle of the common man is something most of us can relate to and to be a part of this ensemble is a great honour for me. I would’ve said yes, a million times!

Tell us more about your character.

My character Mahadevi is here to inspire and nudge the Wagle household to make certain changes in their lives. Being a liberal and practical woman, I would say Mahadevi is ahead of her generation and truly cares for the well-being of Vandana and Rajesh. She is here for a good cause and her presence itself will attract a lot of positive development for all the characters.

What makes this show stand out among other family dramas?

I believe Sony SAB has always produced content which contains a message along with light-hearted entertainment. This message gets relayed through strong characters like Mahadevi Tripathi.

Tell us about your bond with co-stars?

Sharing screen with Anjan ji has been a huge blessing. Everything comes to him so naturally—the performance, the dialogues, the politeness, and of course the never-ending chit chats!

Having done a variety of roles, how will you sum up your career?

I have performed in films, both Indian and international, TV, ad films and have tried to cover all aspects of acting. I am very happy about the way my journey has been in the industry so far and I am looking forward to do more good work.

Comedy or fiction— which genre do you enjoy the most?

Every genre is unique in its own way and I like working in each one of them. I enjoy them all.

What gives you satisfaction as an actor?

I am very satisfied with the way things have shaped up for me as an actor. Also, rewards, recognition and appreciation definitely motivate a person. I have received awards like the Rocking Women’s Excellence Award in 2019.

Apart from acting, what do you like doing?

I like travelling and shopping.