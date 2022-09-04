Woh toh Hai Albelaa actress Rachi Sharma is in a happy space

Rachi Sharma’s acting debut with the show, Woh toh Hai Albelaa (WTHA), is getting positive feedback. Her chemistry with Kinshuk Vaidya is also being appreciated.
“I feel so grateful to be a part of this beautiful show, this beautiful team! This show is a kick-start to my career. I am learning, experiencing each day by being a part of this amazing journey. This show gave me my identity. I gave an audition and did some mock shoots with my co-stars. I am really proud of how it turned out to be,” she says. Rachi hails from Indore and did her post-graduation in Business Administration. While acting is her passion, she also plans to continue with her studies.
About her onscreen chemistry with Kinshuk, she says, “Kinshuk is a gem of a person. He is an amazing actor and a great co-star.”
