Tusshar Kapoor prepared well for his role in 'Maarrich'

Tusshar Kapoor is all set for a comeback with the upcoming murder mystery Maarrich. He is seen in the role of a senior cop named Rajiv, who is based in Mumbai. He says, “I did a lot of preparation because I am playing a cop and a very different character compared to all the roles I’ve done earlier. I am playing a person who is a little overconfident, little brash, little too optimistic about himself and the way he handles cases. At the same time, he is somebody who has an emotional core and is also a family man.”

He adds, “I did some workshops to get into the skin of the character and also gained a couple of kilos for the role. For the dubbing of the film, I did a voice modulation course to be able to bring some gravitas, base and heaviness to my voice, because this character is aged, as compared to the roles I’ve done in comedies before.”

#Mumbai