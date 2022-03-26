Audience’s new-found love for screen adaptation of real events have opened up new vistas for documentary makers

Audience’s new-found love for screen adaptation of real events have opened up new vistas for documentary makers

Delhi Riots

Mona

Chilling death of all 11 members in a family in Delhi’s Burari, Boeing’s reputation nose-diving with its 737 MAX, journey of seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher to a swindler on Tinder – documentaries made on a range of issues make for one of the fastest growing genres on OTT.

Sikkim

According to Parrot Analytics, from January 2019 to March 2021, the number of documentary series increased by 63 per cent and its demand grew by 142 per cent.

Period

Many make it to the most-viewed slots and interestingly, it’s just not celeb/sports stars’ tales that are making the cut. Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed’s My Octopus Teacher that won Best Documentary Feature at the 93rd Academy Awards, trails the friendship between Craig Foster and an octopus at False Bay, near Cape Town, South Africa; Chris Smith’s Operation Varsity Blues investigates admissions scandal in the top US universities.

The tinder swindler

Viewers are lapping it up, does it herald a good time for documentary makers? “Documentaries show the mirror to society, people want to know the truth,” says Kuldeep Ruhil whose documentary Cheer Haran on Jaat reservation got good response. Great storytelling is what attracts viewers globally, believes Parag Vijra. “Documentary series showcase harsh realities. The taste of viewers all over the world has changed, they no longer prefer typical melodramas shown in films and TV serials. They want to be connected to the actual world through realistic content,” he avers.

Michael Schumacher

Also, the bulk of content available today, courtesy digital revolution, is another reason. “Now big media houses have amassed huge footage, while not all is used in, say, half an hour bulletin or short social media capsules. So, the collected data are presented as documentaries,” says Dalji Ami.

While there is plenty when it comes to subjects, but not everything is rosy for the documentary makers. “No doubt documentary as a genre is gaining currency, but most of the projects are still passion driven, and not funded by anyone,” points out Ruhil.

Caption

His ambitious project Cheer Haran met its fair share of challenges. Digging out the truth is a tricky business, unsettling at times. Releasing it in theatre took years of struggle, but Ruhil took the risk of releasing it in cinemas.

“It was heart warming to have about 25 house-full shows and run it for five weeks amid the pandemic and farmers’ agitation was heart warming,” says Ruhil. Available on MX Player, the maker is happy that now there is an alternate platform. “With no PR budget, it’s heartening to see people sharing on social media.”

Along with positive changes come some bad ones too, points out Vijra. “Success of many documentaries has encouraged OTT platforms to hire filmmakers who want to tell stories drawn directly from reality and no doubt some have become highly acclaimed. On the other hand, the quality and the quantity don’t go hand in hand. Not all content stands in the race,” says the maker of Sikkim- More Than What One Knows that won seven international awards, including prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Awards and has got 12 official selections around the globe.

Daljit Ami, who has explored the agrarian crisis in Born in Debt, the anti-war theme in Zulm Aur Aman, has, in fact, taken a break from making documentaries. “Most subjects are still based on sports personalities or recent events. There still is no production value in exploring other side of the familiar,” points Ami.

Ajay Chitnis’ documentary Payal Chawla The Mind that Matters explores gender bias. “Not male bashing but gender bias is one subject that I have worked on and would continue to do so!” Seconds Kamlesh K Mishra, whose Delhi Riots... A Tale of Burn & Blame was released on Voot and another one, Dil Ki Police, is in post production. “Documentaries have been made by sensitive makers who have felt for the issue. While internationally National Geographic and Discovery have their system in place, in India post Doordarshan time there has been a void in this segment.”

The tinder swindler

Documentaries have a niche audience, says Chitnis. “Filming biopics in documentary format can be a huge impetus if the OTT platform looks at it from the larger perspective. This is a content which the youth will like and the elders will enjoy,” he avers.

Many docu-series streaming on OTT hasn’t done well financially. “However, it sure builds a documentary makers’ credibility paving way for future projects,” points out Mishra. “Subjects like Burari in House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths, which is still fresh in people’s mind, when told in a compelling manner, would always connect,” signs out Mishra.

Bad boys billionaires

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab anti-corruption helpline: 1st arrest as clerk lands in vigilance net after complaint on anti-graft helpline

2
Punjab

Punjab construction activities take hit as sand prices skyrocket

3
Haryana

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

4
Punjab

Power crisis looms in Punjab as coal prices soar

5
Punjab Election

Navjot Sidhu slams AAP for seeking Centre's aid

6
Punjab

Bathinda MLA refuses official vehicle, security

7
Trending

‘Pushpa hai mai, jhukega nahi,’ netizens can’t resist posting rib-tickling memes over David Warner-Shaheen Afridi faceoff

8
Punjab

Punjab ex-MLAs to get pension for only 1 term

9
Nation

Not right to shut down units over mere technical irregularity: SC

10
Punjab

Supreme Court asks Centre to immediately look into Rajoana's mercy plea in Beant Singh assassination case

Don't Miss

View All
When as Punjab incharge, Modi had advised Manoranjan Kalia to carry toffees for kids during election campaign
Haryana

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

Viral video of pet dog dancing with newlywed couple is too cute to be missed
Trending

Viral video of pet dog dancing along newlywed couple is too cute to be missed

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?
Entertainment

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue
Nation

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue

Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter
Trending

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter

Top Stories

Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO

Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO

The FAC found that the GISAT-1 mission failed owing to damag...

IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in season opener

IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in season opener

Ravindra Jadeja is leading the CSK side for the first time a...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again asks for peace talks

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again asks for peace talks; Turkish President Erdogan talks with Zelenskyy

Issues a video address to the nation on Friday

When as Punjab incharge, Modi had advised Manoranjan Kalia to carry toffees for kids during election campaign

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

And gave zero food wastage message to his assistant in Rohta...

Congress to run three-phase campaign against price rise from March 31 to April 7

'Beat drums and ring bells': Congress's three-phase campaign against price rise from March 31 to April 7

Will organise ‘Mehngai-mukt Bharat’ dharnas and marches at a...

Cities

View All

Murder turns out to be case of contract killing

Murder turns out to be case of contract killing

Change of uniforms by schools burns a hole in parents' pockets

Tarn Taran: 20 booked for clash at village

Amritsar: Two nabbed for teacher's murder

1,500 plaints heard during special camps by Amritsar police

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

39th edition of ‘Hunar Haat’ begins in Chandigarh

39th edition of ‘Hunar Haat’ begins in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Patients turned away for two hours at PGI OPDs

Chandigarh: Schools' association moves High Court in fee matter

Two held with illegal arms in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board puts up 16 units for auction, able to sell only two

Delhi’s ‘Rozgaar Budget’ aims for 20 lakh jobs in five years

Delhi’s ‘Rozgaar Budget’ aims for 20 lakh jobs in five years

Delhi govt to set up electronic city to create 80,000 jobs: Manish Sisodia

3 AIIMS doctors in race for Director’s post

Delhi teen's body found inside travel bag with slit throat

NSE co-location case: Delhi court seeks CBI’s response on Chitra Ramkrishna’s bail plea

Now, get IELTS coaching at nominal cost

Now, get IELTS coaching in Jalandhar at nominal cost

Jalandhar: Jang-e-Azadi Memorial to go solar with 350 kW plant

15-yr-old dies due to epileptic seizure at Jalandhar's theme park

After 21 years, family from Pakistan residing in Jalandhar takes oath of Indian citizenship

Sartaj's Sufi songs enthral audience at Hoshiarpur's Crafts Bazaar

After protest by deceased’s kin, ASI booked for abetting suicide

After protest by deceased’s kin, ASI booked for abetting suicide

Speed up work to transform Buddha Nullah into ‘dariya’: Gogi to MC officials

Woman dies; 4 test +ve in dist

Shop burgled, jewellery worth Rs4 lakh stolen

Regional EPFO settles 3.68 lakh claims worth Rs710 cr in 2021-22

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Encyclopedia of the Sikh literature: Punjabi University yet to correct mistakes in 'Mahan Kosh'

HC Judge inspects Patiala District Courts, Central Jail

Patiala: Canal-based drinking water supply project still underway

Rajpura girl adjudged third