Jayy Randhawa and Deep Sehgal talk about their upcoming film, Je Jatt Vigad Gya

Harleen Kaur

The Chobbar-fame actor Jayy Randhawa has collaborated with Thind Motion Films for his upcoming film Je Jatt Vigad Gya whose first look was unveiled recently.

Directed by Maneesh Bhatt and produced by Daljit Thind, the movie stars Jayy and Deep Sehgal in the lead roles. Jayy says, “I really love to work with Maneesh sir. I worked with him in Medal earlier.” It is an action film. Jayy says, “It is a story of a common man, who would go to any extend to save his family. The movie doesn’t promote any kind of violence.”

Deep, who has worked in supporting roles in many movies, is excited about her first lead role. “When Maneesh sir narrated the story, I immediately said yes. It’s a completely different character from the characters I had played earlier. What’s more, I can’t even relate to my character,” says Deep.

Sharing her experience of working with Jayy, Deep says, “Jayy is a grounded person. He does not have starry tantrums. He always creates a comfortable environment and treats everyone like his family. The entire team is so supportive.”

Jayy, who has acted in many action films, talks about his favourite genre. He says, “I always choose movies that the audience wants to watch. The story of the movie is really different and will surely be liked by the audience.” Je Jatt Vigad Gya will release on May 17.