In the City Beautiful for an event, actress Malaika Arora says her route to fitness lies in the regular practice of yoga

Fitness enthusiast, actress and reality show judge Malaika Arora made a glamorous landing in Chandigarh on Saturday evening, as her face radiated in a pink evening gown with a big vertical bow hanging from the shoulder to waist line.

Announced as the face of a real estate partnership between FashionTV and GlenWorld Realtors soon-to-be-launched in Chandigarh, Malaika took the assignment seriously as tricity socialites packed the venue, JW Marriott, just to get a glimpse of her. At the press conference, she shared, “I am glad to be a part of this mega-partnership event. Also, I feel honoured to become the brand ambassador and face of F-Towers by FashionTV. This is not the first time I have partnered with FTV. It’s wonderful to be back.”

City calling

All praise for one of the first planned cities of India, Chandigarh, Malaika shared how she so wished to have a place she could call home in the city. She said, “Soon after the launch of this project, the next step would be to buy a flat in Chandigarh. So that I can come here more often.” The actress didn’t mind giving all the credit of her ageless beauty to yoga. “While diet and good sleep are important, mostly it’s all about practicing yoga. To all those who often ask me this question, seriously, yoga se hi hoga.”

Being a Punjabi from her father’s side, she talked about how it always felt good to be in Punjab and Chandigarh, and breathe in fresh air away from concrete gardens of Mumbai. The actress, however, refused to delve into the details of her upcoming projects. “Movies, shows and music videos are part and parcel of our lives. It’s all work. I will share once there is something concrete to talk about,” she said.

Recalling how she started off her career as a VJ for MTV India, Malaika said, “Voh to kuch alag hi zamana tha…those were different times, but awesome. I had been a video jockey for many years, but now you don’t have that VJ-ing culture. Having said that, I still feel those were some wonderful years working as VJ.”

Home front

On what made her say yes to endorse this project in Chandigarh, she said, “Home is where everyone seeks comfort and peace, and that’s what FashionTV and GlenWorld Realtors together aim at. It will bring international standard luxury, and comfort to your doorstep. I think everybody wants their home to be stylish and glamorous.” To which Kashiff Khan, managing director, FashionTV, added, “And who would come to your mind when you think of as an epitome of fashion, of course Malaika. That’s why we got her here to be present for the first step towards this milestone project.”