In the first episode of Bumble’s Dating These Nights, Zoya Akhtar and Jim Sarbh discuss modern masculinity. Modern relationships are more mature now than ever before. As we navigate modern ways of dating in 2022, people are becoming more aware and assertive about what they are looking for in a partner. On modern masculinity, Jim Sarbh says, “Maybe modern masculinity is more about being a complete person or being a self-actualised person, than about being any particular kind of man.”

He adds, “I consider myself fluid when it comes to these concepts as I don’t hold myself to ‘what should be,’ in terms of gender ideas. Masculinity is entirely subjective, but I believe we should consider each human being for what they are as opposed to caging them in societal norms. Hailing from an industry that easily typecasts, I am thrilled to be engaged in conversations that go beyond the shackles of traditional notions.”