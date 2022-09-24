In the Shark’s den: Academy awardee, actress Gwyneth Paltrow to be guest judge on Shark Tank S14

Academy Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow is going to appear on Shark Tank S14 as a guest judge. Shark Tank Season 14 will premiere on September 24 on Voot Select and Colors Infinity.

Paltrow, who is known for films like Emma, Shakespeare In Love and The Talented Mr. Ripley, among others, founded Goop in 2008 and became its CEO in 2016. The company has its own show on Netflix along with a book imprint and retail stores. Its product lines include skincare and fragrances. Along with Paltrow, Tony Xu, CEO and co-founder of DoorDash, will also be a part of Shark Tank Season 14 as a guest judge.

They will be joined by long-standing Sharks - Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary in various episodes.

The guest Sharks for this season are Emma Grede, Peter Jones, Daniel Lubetzky and Kendra Scott.