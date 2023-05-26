Inayat Sood to play crime reporter in Hansal Mehta's Scoop

ANI

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is all set to come up with an intriguing web series, titled Scoop.

The series will mark actor Inayat Sood’s debut on Netflix. She will be seen playing the character of Deepa Chandra, a young and determined journalist mentored by the renowned Jagruti Pathak (played by Karishma Tanna).

Sharing details about her role, Inayat said, “Playing Deepa has been an exhilarating experience. I think her character holds immense importance and significance. It has been an honour for me to bring her character to life. I can only hope I’ve done justice to the writing!”

Scoop is a character-driven drama adapted from the book Behind Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison by Jigna Vora. The series delves into the gripping journey of Jagruti Pathak, an ambitious crime journalist whose life takes a dramatic turn when she is charged with the heinous murder of fellow journalist Jaideb Sen. The show takes us on a rollercoaster ride as Jagruti finds herself in a prison cell alongside the very individuals she once reported on.