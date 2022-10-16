Indian cuisine is about evolution, believes celebrity chef Vikas Khanna

PTI

For a country as wide and varied as India, its food diversity cannot be overstated, something that celebrity chef Vikas Khanna believes in. “I think Indian cuisine is about evolution and change. There’s no other cuisine which has embraced change like Indian food… India has embraced cultures through the cuisines, ingredients, flavours and rituals. Anything that comes to India becomes Indian,” says Vikas Khanna.

The Michelin-star chef recently hosted the first episode of a new documentary series, The Journey of India, on Discovery+ and Discovery’s networks of channels in India.

In the first episode, The Land of Flavours, Khanna explores the palatability of Indian cuisine, paralleling his roots to its impact on global cuisine.

Talking about the diversity of Indian food, Khanna believes people barely know a part of Indian food as ‘whenever they travel, they explore new things and new favourites’. “I think that is where the beauty of Indian food lies for me,” the Amritsar-born chef said.

In the latest documentary, he talks about ingredients, diversification, travels, and rituals in an attempt to bring together different aspects of Indian food and its history.