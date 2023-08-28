India’s Marvel hero: Hollywood takes note of the success of Gadar 2 & its strong lead Sunny Deol

ANI

Just out of the success of his Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is grabbing headlines all round. The beeline at his office has started again after almost two decades to sign him up.

After all, heroes like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan are all knocking on the sixties and have been ruling the roost in the Hindi film industry. Unfortunately, lately their careers have remained fickle. Consistency is lacking in the box-office outcome of their films. Just when the filmmakers contemplate giving up on them, they turn up one successful film which gives them another couple of years of career extension. Of course this success enjoys the added advantage of inflated box-office figures. Let alone the public, but even other filmmakers get taken in by these!

Sunny was a sought-after actor, launched with his home production, Betaab, in 1983, a hit, and then consolidating his career with another love story, Sohni Mehwal. He came up with an intermittent big hit such as Tridev, Ghayal, Narsimha and Damini. In the year 1989, he had as many as eight new releases and in 1993, seven titles. While he has stayed consistent with films, mega success has come to Sunny Deol after a long time with Gadar 2. They say in a human’s life cycle, fortune favours twice. That is the belief of Indian horoscopy. So, fate gives you an opportunity to avoid past mistakes and also erase them.

Sunny recently has given an interview to a Hollywood publication. Now that they have noticed our industry, it has become the first step to draw the attention. In his interview talking about Gadar 2, Sunny says, “It has become an Indian Marvel hero.” He probably meant HE has become one. Well, the gateway to Hollywood will need more than just one interview. But if it works he is the one who fits the Marvel hero slot. — IANS

Gadar 2 becomes third highest-grossing Hindi film

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 continue to achieve new heights as the movie has now become the third highest-grossing Hindi film. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “Crosses KGF 2, next Baahubali 2’… After crossing *lifetime biz* of #Dangal, #Gadar2 overtakes #KGF2 #Hindi… #Gadar2 is now THIRD HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film in #India.”

Gadar 2 has already entered the 400 crore club and Sunny Deol expressed his gratitude by recording a video while on a flight. He just took to his Instagram handle and thanked moviegoers for showering love. In the video, Sunny said “First and foremost thank you all. I never imagined you guys would like Gadar 2 so much. We have crossed 400 crores because of you all.”

