Individuality of contestant is very important for me, says Neeti Mohan

IANS

Known for her remarkable Bollywood hit tracks like Nainowale Ne and Ishq Wala Love, singer Neeti Mohan, who is seen as the judge on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023, said the individuality of the contestant is very important for her.

The singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa features Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik as judges and Aditya Narayan as the host. Neeti is no stranger to the show, having previously served as a judge on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs in 2022.

Neeti shared the pointers she keeps in mind for judging a contestant.

“When I am listening to somebody, I am absolutely listening to them with an open mind, because they all bring something from where they come from — their roots, training, the kind of music they have heard. So, if somebody’s voice touches my heart, it is the game basically. Then you have won me. If you have something that is very ‘you’ about, your individuality is very important for me. And that makes you unique,” she said.

Neeti said, “If you sound like someone, and you have only heard that one voice, and you just want to sound like that one voice, I think then we have to guide them to listen to more singers, different kinds of music, so that you are able to do more kinds of music. It’s important otherwise you will just have that one style, which might not take you very far in this career.”

About her association with the show, the 43-year-old singer said, “This was the show I watched when I was a little girl, who was just watching and learning. So, it is an iconic show and it gives me immense privilege to be on a show like sa re gama which inspires millions to make their career in music.”

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’s new season is airing on Zee TV.

#Bollywood