Diljit Dosanjh confirms collaboration with Australian singer Sia for new track Hass Hass

Punjabi popstar Diljit Dosanjh will be collaborating with Australian singer Sia for his new single Hass Haas. The singer confirmed the reports of their collaboration, which will be coming out on October 26. Prior to this, Diljit was seen recording with Sia in July this year. However, ever since the two were seen together, the Maana Dil hitmaker has maintained silence.
Earlier, this had sparked rumours that Sia would be working with the Punjabi singer-actor for his song titled Ghost, which was released on September 29, 2023, but Sia did not feature in it.
