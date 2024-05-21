Ink & inspiration: Bollywood celebs came out in numbers in Mumbai on Monday to cast their votes during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections

ANI

Family affair: Dharmendra & Hema

Hema Malini

A swarm of cameras followed Bollywood’s beloved veteran star and former Lok Sabha MP from Bikaner, Dharmendra, as he gently made his way to the polling booth to cast his vote in Mumbai on Monday morning. At another polling booth, Hema Malini, who’s in the race for her third term as MP from Mathura, cast her vote. She came along with her daughter, actress Esha Deol.

Duty bound: Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan braved Mumbai's searing sun and cast his vote on Monday afternoon along with his wife Jaya, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP. His daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has returned from the Cannes Film Festival, also cast her vote at the same polling station, although she arrived separately to fulfil her civic duty.

Study the candidates: Hrithik Roshan

Actor Hrithik Roshan not only cast his vote on Monday during the fifth part of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, but also urged everyone to become a well-informed voter. After casting his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai, the Fighter star briefly spoke with the media and sent out an important message. “Study the candidates before you vote, know what you are voting for,” he said. Hrithik arrived at the polling booth with his father and director Rakesh Roshan, mother Pinkie Roshan and his sister Sunaina.

I have done it: Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor

Actor Anil Kapoor also stepped out and cast his vote. “All citizens of India should vote,” he said.

Decide country’s future: Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda

After casting his vote in Mumbai, actor Randeep Hooda said with the power of the vote, it is the people who decide the future of the country. “In a democracy, through voting you have the right to decide your future and that of your country. You must vote...Participate in this festival of democracy and vote,” Randeep said.

Power-packed presence: Deepika & Ranveer

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stepped out to cast their votes too. The Bollywood power couple, twinning in white, radiated joy as they arrived at the polling booth in Mumbai.

Be responsible: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife Gauri Khan, elder son Aryan Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani cast their vote in Mumbai too. Earlier, taking to X, he wrote, “As responsible Indian citizens we must exercise our right to vote this Monday in Maharashtra. Let’s carry out our duty as Indians and vote keeping our country's best interests in mind.”

Among the others who cast their vote were actors Varun Dhawan, Manoj Bajpayee, Vidya Balan, R. Madhavan, Anupam Kher and more. — IANS &

