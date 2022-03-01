Inside the web world: Dhanush-starrer Maaran to release on March 11

Director Karthick Naren’s much-awaited action entertainer Maaran, featuring Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles, will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on March 11.

On Monday, a trailer of the film was unveiled by fans and audiences on Twitter through a feature called Twitter Unlock. The makers claim that this is the first-ever Tamil film to adopt the feature.

Choosing to depart from the norm of celebrities releasing the trailers, the team chose to make fans and audiences into celebrities! The trailer is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar YouTube channel as well. Presented by Sathya Jyothi Films T G Thyagarajan and produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan, Maaran is directed by Karthick Naren.

The film, which has music by G.V. Prakash Kumar, also features Samuthirakani, Krishna Kumar, Master Mahendran, Jayaprakash and Aadukalam Narain, among others. Screenplay for the film has been penned by Karthick Naren, along with eminent writers Suhas and Sharfu. — IANS