Insider's view: Ratan Rajput on the pressures of glamour world

Actress Ratan Rajput recently opened up about the world of showbiz. The actress rose to fame with TV show Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. She was last seen playing Devi Ushma in Santoshi Maa— Sunayein Vrat Kathayein. The actress actively uses social media to keep her fans and followers in the know about her life. She posted a video on Instagram a while ago and exposed the real reason why high-class people commit suicide in the glamour world.
Ratan said the entertainment industry was considered as high class. When people who come from a village become stars, they too become part of this high society. “Even people who have a problem in paying rent, just to showcase their high class, they change their entire lifestyles and take up loans,” she said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...