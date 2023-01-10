Insider's view: Ratan Rajput on the pressures of glamour world

Actress Ratan Rajput recently opened up about the world of showbiz. The actress rose to fame with TV show Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. She was last seen playing Devi Ushma in Santoshi Maa— Sunayein Vrat Kathayein. The actress actively uses social media to keep her fans and followers in the know about her life. She posted a video on Instagram a while ago and exposed the real reason why high-class people commit suicide in the glamour world.

Ratan said the entertainment industry was considered as high class. When people who come from a village become stars, they too become part of this high society. “Even people who have a problem in paying rent, just to showcase their high class, they change their entire lifestyles and take up loans,” she said.