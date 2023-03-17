Priyanka Karunakaran to make her acting debut with 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga'

Priyanka Karunakaran is a known face in the Indian and international modelling circuit. She is now all set debut as an actor in Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal-starrer Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, which will be released on March 24. Priyanka will play the role of a South Indian air hostess in the film. She shares how this role was destined for her. Directed by Ajay Singh, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is a romantic crime thriller, the story of a heist that turns into a hijack. The film is slated to release on Netflix.

Priyanka says, “I am playing a South Indian air hostess in the film and in real life my mom has served as a hostess with Air India for 30 years of her life. When I got the script, it made me smile because the director wanted me to have a slight accent. I’m so used to seeing my mom getting ready and going to work with her vanity case in hand. My mom was my reference point and it’s quite poetic that it’s her job that I essay on screen, and making my acting debut with! It feels like this part was written for me.”