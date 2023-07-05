Inspired by Tarla Dalal, Huma Qureshi's father introduces Batata Musallam at his restaurant

Huma Qureshi comes from a family of foodies. Her father started his first restaurant, Saleem’s, in 1977, and now there are several branches of Saleem’s across Delhi.

Though the brand is known for its meat, vegetarians too have a reason to visit Saleem’s now. Inspired by Huma’s upcoming film, in which she plays the role of popular chef Tarla Dalal, Huma’s father has introduced a new dish, Batata Musallam, at Saleem’s.

Huma said, “The journey of Tarla Dalal and Saleem’s started back in the 70s. Today, 50 years later, looking at these two worlds come together makes my heart swell with pride. After watching the trailer, my dad decided to take inspiration from Tarla ji and introduce her popular dish, Batata Musallam, at Saleem’s. The power of food and how it brings communities together is one of the most beautiful things about India.”

Tarla is a slice-of-life film on India’s home chef Tarla Dalal, the first woman to have her own cookbook, her own cookery show, and the only Indian to have received the Padma Shri. The film, starring Huma Qureshi as Tarla, will premiere on ZEE5 on July 7.